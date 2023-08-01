Eugene-area Scouts have returned home after being stranded in Washington D.C. due to airline woes

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Scout Motto is “Be Prepared,” but 35 Scouts from the Eugene area could never be prepared for the 3-day ordeal they endured in the nation’s capital.

The 35 scouts traveled to West Virginia in July for the two-week National Jamboree held annually by the Boy Scouts of America. They were supposed to be home by Saturday, July 29, but their flight was delayed due to a severe thunderstorm, and then they were forced off the plane because of a mechanical issue. After waiting for hours, American Airlines took them to a hotel, but there weren’t enough rooms to house all of the group.

After a cool six hours of sleep, the Scouts returned to the airport on Sunday, July 30, only to be greeted by more delays throughout the day before an evening flight was canceled at the last minute. As of noon on July 31, they were still at the airport, without luggage for 24 hours, headed for Dallas with no connecting flight to Eugene.

Scout leader Christopher Graves said it was a struggle to try and find both a flight home and hotels for 35 Scouts.

“I think I stood in line at the counter for eight hours straight, trying to get everything booked to Dallas and even had hotels lined up for us in Dallas,” Graves said. “And five minutes after we printed everything they already canceled for the night, goes straight back here at 9:30. Today, [July 31] they went from a 9:30 flight to five o'clock.”

With others at the airport in a similar situation, it made finding new plans for the group an added challenge.

"They had to split us up amongst two different hotels because as she was trying to get hotels set up, they were getting booked because six, I think it was four or six planes, all from American, all went down from maintenance issues at this airport at the same time," Graves said. "And there was like 200 people in the customer service line, it was chaotic."

Despite the ordeal, Graves said that throughout the whole thing the young men and women in the group remained calm and patient.

“As the overall leader I am extremely lucky and extremely proud of these kids, they could see that I was working hard for them and, when they could see I was getting stressed, they'd be like ‘it's okay Chris, we're good.’” Graves said. “They just kind of stayed in their area were patient, some took naps -- we kept getting food vouchers them so they were constantly rolling with it.”

Graves said their travel company, Educational Travel Services, stepped up big to help in the middle of their ordeal. The company supplied the group with a full pizza meal so they would not be forced to just eat airport food.

Company president Katie Dunn said she has her theories on why these air travel issues persist.

"I do think part of that is just post-Covid still not -- the situation's not fixed with enough employees," she said. "But this did happen several times this year for our company."

And Dunn said it seems to be worse than before.

"Well I think as a traveler these days you're taking a risk anytime you buy an airline ticket," she said. "Honestly this year has been the worst I've seen it."

Dunn confirmed the company is pursuing financial compensation in the form of a travel voucher for the scouts to make up for the issues they faced and the way they were treated. Despite the airline's best attempts to help out as it was happening, Graves said it was not cutting it.

"So we got to Dallas okay from there, but all the food vouchers that they gave me for Dallas, two thirds of them didn't work," he said. "So I was just like -- it was one of those things I started joking one step forward, three steps back."

Graves said the group had to separate the Jamboree experience from the airport troubles, and make sure they were still able to take away positives from the trip.

"In showing them and encouraging them, we're all in this together," said Graves. "So, you know, let's support each other where we need to support each other. And they were, they automatically did that. I didn't have to encourage them to do that. They just came together and said my friend is down today. I'm going to go get him an extra Gatorade and sit with him."

The group was finally able to get a connecting flight to Dallas in the evening of July 31, and returned to Portland just before midnight that night.