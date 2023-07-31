Eugene-area Scouts stranded in Washington D.C. due to airline woes

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Scout Motto is “Be Prepared,” but 35 Scouts from the Eugene area could never be prepared for the 3-day ordeal they endured in the nation’s capital.
The 35 scouts traveled to West Virginia in July for the two-week National Jamboree held annually by the Boy Scouts of America. They were supposed to be home by Saturday, July 29, but their flight was delayed due to a severe thunderstorm, and then they were forced off the plane because of a mechanical issue. After waiting for hours, American Airlines took them to a hotel, but there weren’t enough rooms to house all of the group.
After a cool six hours of sleep, the Scouts returned to the airport on Sunday, July 30, only to be greeted by more delays throughout the day before an evening flight was canceled at the last minute. As of noon on July 31, they were still at the airport, without luggage for 24 hours, headed for Dallas with no connecting flight to Eugene.
Scout leader Christopher Graves said it was a struggle to try and find both a flight home and hotels for 35 Scouts.
“I think I stood in line at the counter for eight hours straight, trying to get everything booked to Dallas and even had hotels lined up for us in Dallas,” Graves said. “And five minutes after we printed everything they already canceled for the night, goes straight back here at 9:30. Today, [July 31] they went from a 9:30 flight to five o'clock.”
Despite the ordeal, Graves said that throughout the whole thing the young men and women in his troop remained calm and patient.
“As the overall leader I am extremely lucky and extremely proud of these kids, they could see that I was working hard for them and, when they could see I was getting stressed, they'd be like ‘it's okay Chris, we're good.’” Graves said. “They just kind of stayed in their area were patient, some took naps -- we kept getting food vouchers them so they were constantly rolling with it.”
Now, the group is fortunately on their way home, with a scheduled stoppage in Dallas for a connecting flight that should have the group landing in Portland by 11 p.m. on July 31.