Eugene armed robbery suspect now in custody

EUGENE, Ore. – A man suspected of robbing three local Eugene delis earlier this week has been arrested, according to the Eugene Police Department.

EPD officials said that Mychael Allen Lee, 38, was arrested and jailed on three counts of first-degree robbery and also for outstanding warrants out of Yamhill County. According to Lane County Jail records, Lee had warrants out of Yamhill County for first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, first-degree theft, menacing, coercion, and tampering with evidence. Court documents show that these charges stemmed from a Yamhill County armed robbery incident that happened in December 2022.

Police said three Eugene delis were robbed between 12:31 a.m. and 1:31 a.m. on September 12. The establishments were located throughout Eugene and included Patty’s in the Bethel area, Ashley’s Deli in south Eugene, and CJ’s Deli in the Santa Clara area, authorities said.