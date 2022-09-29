Eugene artists embellishing sidewalks and storm drains to help protect rivers

EUGENE, Ore. -- A colorful tradition is returning to Eugene that highlights the connection between its streets and rivers.
Artists will take over sidewalks in west Eugene at the city of Eugene’s UpStream Art project starting Thursday, September 29. Four artists will be using sidewalks and storm drains in the Bethel area to highlight the connection between Eugene’s streets and the local rivers. The artists were selected based on how well they conveyed the idea that stormwater flows untreated from streets to local waterways, and that everyone has a responsibility to help protect rivers.
“By having artists do some drawings or paint artwork on top of a storm drain, we hope it catches peoples’ attention and maybe they'll think twice before letting anything go down the storm drain,” said Kathy Eva, a stormwater information specialist with the city of Eugene.
Rogene Manas, one of the four artists, started painting on Thursday in the 1200 block of Jacobs Drive. City officials say three other locations will get new art pieces: the intersection of Cubit Street and Wagner Street, Wagner Street a half block south of the park, and near the entrance of Echo Hollow Pool. The sites will be cordoned off to let the artists work while still allowing residents to see the pieces. Officials say the art pieces are expected to last for just a few years, but the artists are eager to get to work nevertheless.
“It's wonderful to have the opportunity to paint something that will be enduring even if it only lasts three to five years to remind people not to dump bad things down the storm drains,” Manas said.