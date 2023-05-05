Eugene asks voters to consider multi-million dollar park levy in upcoming election

EUGENE, Ore. -- In less than two weeks, Eugene voters will be asked whether to approve a five-year parks levy totaling over $26.5 million.

Ballot Measure 20-343 will appear in Eugene’s special election on May 16. The measure authorizes a five-year levy for parks and recreation funding.

According to the City of Eugene, the levy will continue “core services” provided under the last parks levy from 2018, while increasing funding for additional services. Services like park safety and security provided by park ambassadors and Eugene Police park resource officers; cleanup efforts of graffiti and other park rule violations; and general park maintenance like trash pickup and fixing park infrastructure.

Terry Smith, board president of the Eugene Parks Foundation, said the levy is crucial to supporting the city’s parks.

“The parks levy pays for one quarter of the budget to maintain and operate Eugene's park system, including the things that the Parks Foundation builds and constructs in the parks,” he said.

If passed, the city said the average taxpayer would pay $67 a year over the levy’s five-year period. The levy tax rate is estimated to be 26 cents for every $1,000 of assessed value. The levy is an average increase of $26 a year over the 2018 parks levy, the city said in a mailer sent out to residents.

Smith said maintaining parks is crucial to keeping available an important public system.

“They're the places we come together with our friends and family and our communities and get to see each other and get to be outside and recreate -- that's what they're for,” he said.

Back in February, the Eugene City Council voted five to one to refer the parks levy to voters. The lone holdout was Councilmember Mike Clark. At the council’s February 13 work session, Clark said the council’s decision to increase the levy to $26.5 million from the 2018 level of $15.7 million will not be well received by voters.

“I believe that this measure had a chance at the ballot if the amount of money we asked for had not changed,” he said at the meeting.

He also tied things back to the controversial natural gas ban pushed through by the council without having voters weigh in.

“I think, frankly, with last week's refusal to allow people to vote on the ban on gas infrastructure, I really will be radically surprised if this passes,” Clark said in February.

Visitors to Eugene’s Alton Baker Park said they were receptive to the levy.

"(It’s) very reasonable, for what we are able to do," Eugene resident Jan Danforth said. “No, no complaints. I think it's great.”

Danforth said the city’s parks drew her in when she moved to Eugene seven years ago.

“The park system is fabulous,” she said. “It's accessible. There's a variety of things you can do.”

Resident Thomas Harberts said park spaces are well kept, serene and everyone should work to keep them that way.

“The more the merrier,” he said about the levy. “Anything we can do to maintain and grow our recreational areas in the city of Eugene, Lane County and the state of Oregon -- I think we should spend our resources on that kind of thing.”

“It's all about what you're paying for,” Danforth said. “This is well worth it. And it's a reasonable sum. So no, I don't have any complaints.”

Ballots for the special election must be returned by 8 p.m. on May 16. More information on the Eugene special election can be found on the city’s website.