Eugene based adoption agency launches campaign in time for Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore.-- The Eugene based nonprofit and child adoption agency Holt International launched a campaign called "Holt Welcomes the World" in time for the World Athletics Championships.
"When we thought about the World Championships, and as a former Oregon track athlete myself, I know that it's so much more than an athletic event," said Chief Marketing Officer Eric Mason. "It's truly a global event. No story of Eugene would really be complete, particularly if you're trying to tell a story of a place with such richness of depth and spirit, than telling the story of Holt International."
The organization was founded in 1956 and reaches over 1 million children and families around the world, according to officials.
"There's a piece of track lore people don't really know about," said Mason. "Bertha Holt , our founder, was not only the mother of the year back in the 60's because of her work with international child welfare, but at over 90 years old she broke the record on Hayward Field in the 400 meter run for women over 90 years old."
Mason said even without the Worlds going on, their goal is always to advocate on behalf of children around the world. But they believe this event is the perfect opportunity to further their message.
"Any opportunity we get, we got to be hungry and eager to tell that story," said Mason. "We've been working in countries like Vietnam, Philippines, Cambodia, China, Ethiopia, Uganda and around the world. We really feel this is an opportunity to tell the story of Eugene as a global hub for innovation."
