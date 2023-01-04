Eugene Bills fans gather to support Damar Hamlin’s charity

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fans of the Buffalo Bills in Eugene are gathering together to donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity fundraiser after the Bills safety suffered an injury during a game that stopped his heart and landed him in the hospital.

The “Bills Mafia” is known to travel well and be one of the most passionate fanbases in all of American sports. Despite being nearly 3,000 miles away, the Bills Mafia is alive and well in Eugene. The Eugene Bills Backers are lending their support to Damar Hamlin after his injury.

The group of passionate Bills fans can be found at The Cooler sports bar on NFL Sundays watching their team. The manager of The Cooler, Garret Horning, is also a huge Bills fan, and he’s come up with a way for customers to donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity.

“It's been a fun season watching them play and seeing [Hamlin’s injury] really brought a sour mood to everybody,” Horning said. “Sitting there with my family, you know, trying to figure out how to get a positive out of it and get some good energy back out there, talked about and decided on donating a dollar from every Labatt sale and buffalo wing sale for the rest of the season.”

The Eugene Bills Backers have been alive and well in Eugene for the last five years. They’re no stranger to charitable efforts, having donated to the White Bird clinic in the past. The fans are passionate about their team, but said that football isn’t what’s important right now.

“All of us in Bills Backers and the Bills Mafia are praying for them and thinking of them and hoping that Damar recovers,” said Steve Cozzens, a co-founder of Eugene Bills Backers. “It's not about football anymore, it's about recovery.”

All of the money raised at The Cooler is going to a GoFundMe set up by Damar Hamlin to provide support for his home community. As of January 4, the fund has raised more than $6.75 million of its $2,500 goal. Hamlin himself is currently hospitalized and in critical condition, but his family said doctors told them they are seeing encouraging signs pointing towards Hamlin’s recovery.