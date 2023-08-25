Eugene Breakfast Brigade gets the go-ahead to continue operating

EUGENE, Ore. – After 10 months of uncertainty and perseverance, the Breakfast Brigade has finally received a permit to feed the hungry in Washington Jefferson Park.

The non-profit organization has been serving free meals at Washington Jefferson Park for nearly 10 years. Their permit to operate in the park expired in October 2022, but when they applied to renew, the city told them they were not issuing permits at all.

Kelly Shadwick, Eugene Parks and Open Spaces’ Community Engagement Manager, said the city was not reissuing permits at the time because the Washington Jefferson Park was in the middle of a multi-million-dollar remodel after the park was used as a temporary shelter for the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During COVID, there was at one point 300 tents in Washington Jefferson Park because it was being operated as a temporary outdoor shelter, and then following that it was closed for a whole other year so the site could be revitalized and cleaned up,” Shadwick said. “It wasn’t really until recently that there really was this spot open again, their old spot, to have them move back in to.”

Breakfast Brigade, however, never stopped serving and were very adamant about staying in Washington Jefferson Park with or without a permit. This led to city conflicts over the past couple of months. They were told to relocate, which they said exposed workers to poor weather conditions, and they were also instructed in June to leave their location under risk of citation or arrest.

The park finished its remodel in June. Breakfast Brigade was granted a permit to operate there on August 20.

Lisa Levsen, a board member and volunteer with Breakfast Brigade, has been on the front lines working to get the group a permit for months, and is just relieved.

“We’re just really glad to have this issue with the city behind us,” Levsen said. “We’re grateful to be able to focus on the mission of serving those in need and we appreciate that.”

Wayne Martin partnered with the founder of Breakfast Brigade, Brother Charley Smith, nine years ago and has been working with the group ever since. He said this permit means the world to him as so many people rely on them.

“It’s a social necessity,” Martin said. “It’s a way to have nutrition starting the day.”

Martin also has done so much more than just help make sure people that rely on the Breakfast Brigade get a hot meal.

“We help them financially, we help them get to their parole officers, medical appointments, and we sometimes take people to the E.R., we go to court with them,” Martin said. “This is our mission.”

Mark Rolle is one of the people that returns to Breakfast Brigade time and time again.

“It’s great,” Rolle said. “They extend their services to the community in a way in which is enriching to the persons experiencing residential crisis.”

Volunteer Lynda Christiansen has been serving coffee with the Breakfast Brigade for three years, and said it’s a privilege to extend her services.

“I have found it a place where I can interact one-on-one with people, and just the dignity of being able to be polite and smile has shown me how important the little things are,” Christiansen said. “I see the difference these things make for people.”

“We love what we’re doing here and we’re so much able to attract volunteers and keep people coming back,” Martin said. “We do what we can for folks.

The Breakfast Brigade will continue to operate every Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the corner of Washington Street and west Fifth Avenue.