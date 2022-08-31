 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

The Southwest Clean Air Agency and the Oregon Department of
Environmental Quality have issued an Air Quality Advisory, which is
in effect until 9 PM PDT Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels ozone
pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower atmosphere in
the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality
to reach unhealthy levels at times through Thursday evening.

DEQ urges residents to protect their health and limit activities
that cause pollution during the heat wave. Recommendations include:

1. Limit driving by using public transit, carpooling and other
alternative transportation.

2. Avoid unnecessary engine idling.

3. Refuel vehicles during cooler evening hours.

4. Postpone mowing the lawn or using leaf blowers.

5. Postpone painting and aerosol spray projects.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms
worsen.

Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze.

Ozone pollution increases throughout the day with exposure to
sunlight so pollution levels tend to be highest during the afternoon
and early evening hours. Air quality monitors may show good air
quality in the morning, then quickly jump to unhealthy levels later
in the day.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ

Eugene burglar gets seven-year prison sentence

Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. -- A burglar the Eugene Police Department says victimized multiple west university apartment complexes has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the crimes she committed.

EPD says Alaina Rose Castillo-Noguez, 23, of Eugene, began breaking into several west-university apartment complexes at the beginning of the 2021 school year. Police say she would often break into apartments while the student occupants were asleep and steal valuable property including wallets, cell phones, clothing, keys and vehicles. The EPD says they started working on the case in mid-September, immediately after the burglaries started occurring.

EPD says the investigation was difficult due to a number of factors. They said Castillo-Noguez was difficult to track down due to the face masks worn during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fact that she had no permanent address. Police say she was squatting in an abandoned home in the west university area, and caused significant damage to the structure.

Police say Castillo-Noguez was arrested on September 29, 2021, and released from jail on October 13, 2021. Police add that she committed another burglary and two robberies, and was arrested again on October 31, 2021. She was charged with several counts of first-degree burglary and theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, third-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Castillo-Noguez pleaded guilty to these charges, and was sentenced to seven years in prison on August 5, 2022.

