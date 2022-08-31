Eugene burglar gets seven-year prison sentence

EUGENE, Ore. -- A burglar the Eugene Police Department says victimized multiple west university apartment complexes has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the crimes she committed.
EPD says Alaina Rose Castillo-Noguez, 23, of Eugene, began breaking into several west-university apartment complexes at the beginning of the 2021 school year. Police say she would often break into apartments while the student occupants were asleep and steal valuable property including wallets, cell phones, clothing, keys and vehicles. The EPD says they started working on the case in mid-September, immediately after the burglaries started occurring.
EPD says the investigation was difficult due to a number of factors. They said Castillo-Noguez was difficult to track down due to the face masks worn during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the fact that she had no permanent address. Police say she was squatting in an abandoned home in the west university area, and caused significant damage to the structure.
Police say Castillo-Noguez was arrested on September 29, 2021, and released from jail on October 13, 2021. Police add that she committed another burglary and two robberies, and was arrested again on October 31, 2021. She was charged with several counts of first-degree burglary and theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, third-degree robbery, theft of a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Castillo-Noguez pleaded guilty to these charges, and was sentenced to seven years in prison on August 5, 2022.