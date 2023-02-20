Eugene carjacking victim gets new car from police, local car dealer

EUGENE, Ore. -- An 18-year-old woman who had her car stolen from her at knifepoint received a new vehicle on Friday thanks to the efforts of the Eugene Police Department and a local car dealership.
According to the Eugene Police Department, on February 9, 18-year-old Emma Doyle was in a parking lot with a friend when she was approached by another woman, later identified as Jerimy Sara Laxton, 37. According to EPD, Laxton threatened Doyle and her friend with a knife, got into their car, and sped off. Eugene police said they were able to catch Laxton, but not without using force to pin the stolen vehicle in place which totaled the vehicle.
On Saturday, February 18, EPD announced the Eugene Police Foundation and Kendall Auto had gotten together to get a replacement car for Doyle. The Eugene Police Foundation said the police chief worked with Kendall Auto to find a car for Doyle using the foundation’s community fund, a pool of resources funded by donations from community members and intended to help community members in need. The EPD said Doyle picked up the keys for her replacement ride on Friday, Feburary 17.