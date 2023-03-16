Eugene child care facility to close after 35 years

EUGENE, Ore. – A local childcare facility that has provided services for 35 years will close its doors on Saturday, April 30, according to Eugene Child Development Center board member and spokesman John Mitchell.
The facility opened its doors in 1988 as a sponsored childcare facility for Eugene Water and Electric Board employees, Mitchell said. Initially solely for employees, it was later expanded to the general public, he said.
Mitchell, one of the center’s founding board members, said he was sad to learn of the closure. He said the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest factor impacting the childcare industry. Mitchell said the Eugene Child Care Center joins more than 16,000 other centers that have closed nationwide since January 2020.
Acting board president Kat McCormick said the Eugene Child Development Center’s closure will impact many parents within the community.
“We are very sad to be facing the closure of a center beloved to so many in our community,” said Kat McCormick. “As a working mother, I am especially heartbroken that Eugene will be losing a quality childcare center. I know firsthand how difficult it can be to find loving and engaging environments for infants and young children.”
Mitchell said that many experts have said that the lack of childcare services is keeping millions of people out of the work force.
For more than three decades, the Eugene Child Development Center has provided services for hundreds of families in the Eugene-Springfield area, Mitchell said.