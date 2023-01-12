Eugene church removes trees without permits

EUGENE, Ore. -- Carl Below was one of several River Road residents that spotted a contractor chopping down trees in front of the Church of Latter Day Saints.
His fellow neighbor, Jerry Carpenter, called city authorities, and they put a stop to it immediately.
"I was going, 'what's going on here?'" Carpenter said. "Those trees are not hurting anything. they're perfect, they're perfect trees. I just... I don't feel they should be cut down."
Thanks to the City of Eugene's efforts eight trees near the church were not cut down. Spencer Crawford from the Urban Forestry Department says these types of mishaps on public property happen from time to time. He wants people to know it's important to get the green light from the city before any work is done.
"Anything at the edge of their lot, they should look to contact the City of Eugene and ask and verify if that tree isn't a public tree," Crawford said. "And if it is, we can go through the process of seeing what availability they can do to maintain or manage that tree."
The trees were in the city's right of way between the church and the public sidewalk. Members of the church who reached out said they thought the trees were on their property. They said they chose to remove the trees because they were a safety hazard, as branches were threatening to break off and fall on anything below.
"The law is, the city maintains those trees and if a home owner or entity wants to do work on them or remove them, they can request a permit with the city to do that work and will evaluate to see if it's warranted to approve a permit and potentially allow them to do that work," Crawford said.
City officials are working to get a full assessment of the damages done by the church. Although they don't have a number yet, they may attempt to recover the value lost. The Department of Forestry also plans to sit down with church leaders.
"It's kind of an undetermined right, typically we reach out to them," Crawford said. "We're interested in finding out their intent, what they were trying to do, if they've reached out to the city in any formal way. We don't have any records of that as of now."
Some neighbors said they felt robbed when the trees were getting chopped down. Knowing now the trees are on the city of Eugene right of way, only makes things worse.
"All the neighbors that I've talked to didn't like them being cut down but we didn't have any say in it, nobody asked us so..." said Carl Below.
Officials praised the residents of River Road for their quick thinking, as they say their actions saved eight trees.