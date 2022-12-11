Eugene church to give away free tents for homeless on Christmas

EUGENE, Ore.-- Alluvium Church is giving away free tents, sleeping bags and clothes for the homeless community on Christmas Day.
Organizers at the church said the event comes off the success of their Thanksgiving food drive.
"Christmas coincides with our free market, 1-3 every Sunday, here at Alluvium," said art director Will Paradis. "We are going to be doing special for Christmas."
Right now, the church is accepting donations. People can also donate money on their GoFundMe.
"It's a time of celebration, whether whatever background you're coming from this time of year," said Paradis. "We decided to make it somewhat fun because of lot of people, community members as well as some of the houseless, don't have family or friends."
There will also be snacks, treats, live music, arts and crafts and more.