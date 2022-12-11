Eugene church to give away free tents for homeless on Christmas

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 11 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and north winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&