...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 11 to 14 ft at 13 seconds and north winds 15 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Eugene church to give away free tents for homeless on Christmas

Alluvium Church

EUGENE, Ore.-- Alluvium Church is giving away free tents, sleeping bags and clothes for the homeless community on Christmas Day.

Organizers at the church said the event comes off the success of their Thanksgiving food drive.

"Christmas coincides with our free market, 1-3 every Sunday, here at Alluvium," said art director Will Paradis. "We are going to be doing special for Christmas."

Right now, the church is accepting donations. People can also donate money on their GoFundMe.

"It's a time of celebration, whether whatever background you're coming from this time of year," said Paradis. "We decided to make it somewhat fun because of lot of people, community members as well as some of the houseless, don't have family or friends."

There will also be snacks, treats, live music, arts and crafts and more. 

