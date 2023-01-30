Eugene City Council approves purchase of former EWEB headquarters

EUGENE, Ore. - The City of Eugene approved the proposed terms and details to purchase the site that used to belong to Eugene Water and Electric Board on Monday.

The purchase will provide space for an accessible City Hall and some City services while retaining public ownership of a valuable public building space along the river for better access and service to the community.

The terms of the deal include the 4.4-acre property, which includes two buildings and parking lots, for $12 million.

This comes after the Eugene 4J School District had also expressed interest in purchasing the site.

“The plan of establishing a new City Hall for the community is being realized,” said City Manager Sarah Medary. “This site will establish a place for civic and community engagement, a public space on the river, increase ease of access to City services and provide long term savings to the community. I appreciate our councilors for their thoughtful decision making that brought us to this important point in our history and a location for our next city hall.”

The City services that will relocate to the newly purchased site have not yet been determined and are expected to move in phases. City staff and services are currently located in several buildings throughout city limits and several services will remain in their current locations.

A purchase agreement will be drafted in the coming weeks with a tentative close date expected in the next few months.

“The Eugene City Council has worked for many years to determine a permanent home for City Hall and funds have been designated for this purpose for a long time,” said Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis. “Housing City Hall at the 4.4-acre riverfront property will provide many opportunities for community use, and I’m personally looking forward to the greater connection of downtown and the downtown riverfront.”