Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 15 ft at 14 seconds
and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected.
For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas
12 to 17 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas
6 to 11 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 10 to 20 kt with
gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Hazardous
Seas Warning, from 1 PM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft
Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene City Council bans natural gas in new, low-rise residential construction

  • Updated
  • 0
Milwaukie becomes second-largest Oregon city to ban natural gas in new construction.jpg

EUGENE, Ore. - The Eugene City Council voted to ban natural gas infrastructure in new, low-rise residential construction during a special meeting on Monday.

Councilors voted 3-5 opposing to send the issue to Eugene residents for a vote. A motion was then made to move forward with the proposed ordinance, and that was approved in a vote of 5-3.

This only applies to new buildings, with low-rise residential buildings being defined as single-family dwellings, duplexes, triplexes, quadraplexes, cottage clusters and any residential structure that is three-stories or less.

The council's vote comes after months of discussion, and although no public comment was heard Monday, many residents have made their voice heard prior to the meeting. According to city councilor Mike Clark, they've received thousands of emails and letters on both sides of the issue.

Clark voted in favor of putting the issue on the ballot due to all the feedback the council's received. He also voiced his concerns about housing, and said  some developers may choose not to build in Eugene moving forward.

"I fully expect to see many houses built in Springfield, and Creswell and Harrisburg and Junction City, but none in Eugene. Because the people who build them, and the 80 percent that councilor Keating referred to, do so build 80% of the homes with gas because it's what the market wants to buy," said Clark. "So if they cant build them here, they'll go and build them somewhere else."

Other councilors disagreed, and believe this ban will help Eugene move towards its climate goals. Councilor Lyndsie Leech and Emily Semple said that this move is more about the good of the community, and not each individual person.

"I think this is important for our health, our climates health," said Semple. "It's not a decision about what's best for each individual desire. But what's best for our community and our children now and in the future."

"We're creating a city that can be following our goals and meeting the decarbonization goals to be less dependent on fossil fuels," said Leech.

A big part of the follow up to this ban will be the discussion of incentives. Many city councilors agreed that since this ban only applies to new buildings, incentives should be offered to those who decide to make the switch from natural gas, since it can be very expensive.

There was no word on what those would look like yet.

