Eugene City Council bids farewell to Claire Syrett after recall vote

EUGENE, Ore. -- After an election to recall Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett was successful, the City Council devoted some time in their most recent meeting to bid a fond farewell to the Ward Seven councilor.

The recall election was held September 6, 2022. Over 2,300 votes were received to recall Syrett, beating out the nearly 1,600 votes to keep her in the position. Syrett was the subject of complaints from Eugene voters for voting in favor of the MovingAhead project, which detractors said would remove two lanes for cars on River Road and replace them with dedicated bus lanes.

Near the beginning of the Eugene city council meeting on September 26, Eugene mayor Lucy Vinis said the council was saddened to see Syrett facing recall, and opened the floor for fellow councilmembers to thank her for her work. Other councilmembers expressed gratitude for Syrett’s service, praised her work with the city, and echoed her sentiment that the recall process was utilized unjustly. No councilmember expressed a negative opinion about Syrett’s conduct or service at the meeting.

No replacement for Syrett has yet been lined up, which may leave Ward Seven without a councilor for several months.