Eugene City Council passes second phase of renter protections

EUGENE, Ore. – The Eugene City Council approved a second phase of renter protections in a 5-2 vote on July 24, giving renters in the city more rights.

This second phase requires applications to be processed in the order they were received, and it caps security deposits at the equivalent value of two months worth of rent. It also provides relocation assistance for someone evicted at no fault of their own. Kevin Cronin, an organizer with the Eugene Tenant Alliance, feels that is important.

"So we want to keep people in their homes,” he said. “And if they have to move, ultimately due to unforeseen landlord circumstances, we want them to find a comparable place on short notice. That's where the heart of this measure comes from."

But that is not all the next phase does.

"It requires the city to track all evictions,” Cronin said. “So both for-cause and no-cause evictions. And that has been something that we have struggled to have an official source publish this data. So that's a big deal as well."

He said the data will give a clear picture of how many no-cause evictions are happening.

"We're going to see, right? That's, I think, really important to see if this measure is effective,” Cronin said. “Which I think that it will. Other cities are adopting similar measures, and they don't do that if it's not effective, right?"

While the city council was able to pass the new protections, there was still some concern from members of the council. Councilor Randy Groves was one of the “no” votes.

In a statement, Groves said, “Demand is already outpacing inventory and a contributor to high rental rates. Markets respond to changing conditions. Our city council is changing the conditions and the response is what I’m worried about. I hope that I am wrong.”

But Cronin said that issues arise when people are forced to leave abruptly.

"Landlords ultimately have a right to their property, right? Nobody is contesting that,” he said. “The thing is, is that people make their homes. And when they're forced to move on short notice, or due to economic circumstances like nonpayment or increased rent, right, that leads to homelessness."

Eugene City Councilor Lyndsie Leech strongly supported the ordinance, in part because of her own experiences.

In a statement, Leech said, “I am a landlord that believes that we should have checks and balances so that vulnerable people don’t become unhoused unnecessarily. We are in a housing crisis, and getting into a rental is very difficult.”

The new protections will go into effect on August 23, and Cronin called them a sigh of relief. After being evicted without cause three different times, he knows just how important these protections are.

"Imagine just like getting to a point where you have, you know, three grand in savings and you're like, 'Okay, I'm doing okay, I can weather something,' right? And then having to spend all of your cash to get your next place,” he said. “It's like then you -- then you start from zero. And then, you know, you get a flat tire or you get something like that and it just spirals."

One of the arguments against the protections is it could force landlords to sell their properties rather than continue renting them out. But after his experience with no-cause eviction, Cronin believes the protections are a solution to a bigger problem.

"You know it was a real hard time for me economically,” he said.”And, you know, I'm in a much better position now but many people in our town have had a similar experience, and no cause eviction is a straight up ticket to homelessness."

Cronin says if current landlords decide they want to sell properties they are renting, that actually would not be such a problem.

"Housing is a continuum, and so when a landlord sells their property it creates an opportunity for a first-time buyer,” Cronin said. “Those people are in a much more stable position, they're building wealth for themselves, and they're contributing to their community.”

Even though this is a positive step towards their cause, Cronin said he and the Eugene Tenant Alliance will continue to fight for more renter protections every day.