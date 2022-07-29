Eugene City Council planning for all-electric homes, businesses by 2035

EUGENE, Ore. --- The Eugene City Council has voted to move forward with several all-electric measures, marking their commitment to a natural-gas free future.
The code change, if approved, would require all new residential buildings to be 100% electric starting June 1 of 2023.
The council also voted to formalize their goal to require all homes and commercial buildings to be electrified by 2035. At this time, there is a lack of details regarding how they wish to accomplish that.
Patricia Hine, the president of a local climate activist group called 305 Eugene, is in favor of the all-electric direction the city seems to be headed in. She said she believes it's the best chance to lower emissions.
"This is the step that we're taking that's going to actually start changing the game for Eugene,” Hine said, "I think it's a very great step. We couldn't be happier."
Others believe the steps toward an all-electric city are missteps, including Matthew Clement, who owns Ambassador Fireplaces.
"People need to know it is forcing higher costs upon them on their monthly budgets,” he said. “It isn't as easy as a simple answer saying 'going all electric is going to make the environment better.'”
The next steps, according to officials, are to gather public feedback and begin drafting the ordinances.
More information about the content of those ordinances is expected in the coming weeks.