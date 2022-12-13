Eugene city council postpones decisions on interim city councilor, natural gas ban

EUGENE, Ore. -- A pair of highly anticipated Eugene City Council decisions expected to be made on December 12 were postponed until their next meeting after lengthy discussion between councilmembers and Eugene citizens.

The first decision, the attempt to appoint an interim councilor for the city of Eugene’s Ward Seven, was discussed in a meeting between Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis and the other seven councilmembers. The Ward Seven seat has been open since the previous councilmember, Claire Syrett, was the subject of a successful recall election and left office in September 2022.

The city council has been looking for someone to fill the seat in an interim capacity since then, and was scheduled to appoint an interim councilor from a pool of five applicants at their work session meeting on Monday. Debate over the merits of the candidates led to the councilors postponing their decision until a future meeting.

The five candidates currently under consideration for interim Ward Seven councilor are:

• Janet Ayres

• Danial Isaacson

• Lyndsie Leech

• Barbie Walker

• Carol Zorn

At another meeting later on December 12, the City Council heard public opinion about a proposed ban on the use of natural gas in new construction in Eugene. The proposed ordinance has earned support from climate activists, and opposition from those who rely on natural gas for business and manufacturing.

Meeting notes show that more than 100 citizens of Eugene spoke either for or against the measure at the meeting, and many more had signed up to speak but could not be heard due to time constraints. Due to the sheer quantity of individuals who wished to speak but couldn’t, Mayor Vinis called for the hearing to be continued at a later date.

Eugene city councilors did not set a specific date for either decision to be revisited during Monday's meetings. Stick with KEZI 9 News to stay up-to-date with the council's workings on the interim councilor and the proposed natural gas ban.