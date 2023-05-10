Eugene City Council race sees controversy days before election

EUGENE, Ore -- In a three way race for the Eugene City Council's Ward 7 seat, some controversy has broken out just days before the election.
The upcoming elections will be held on May 16. Candidates for position seven on the Eugene City Council include interim councilor Lindsay Leech, candidate Janet Ayres, and fellow candidate Barbie Walker. The controversy stems from the Eugene Realtors Association, an organization that has made contributions to Barbie Walker's campaign.
Janet Ayres and her campaign manager Paul Conte have filed complaints against the Realtors Association. They are requesting an investigation by the Secretary of State. Ayres alleges the association sent out postcards in support of Walker, but they failed to identify themselves properly.
Ayres said, "I felt that the Secretary of State should look into it and investigate it whether the Realtors PAC and the Walker PAC if those are being reported properly or violating election laws."
It should be noted the complaint is only against the Realtors Association, not Barbie Walker. KEZI 9 News did reach out to the Walker campaign, and Walker herself sent back a message.
She said, "I find importance in keeping an accurate dialogue and understanding of my campaign. My understanding is that Paul Conte's complaint is against the Realtors. We are simply campaigning while following all relevant laws."
While Ayres has brought these complaints against the Realtors who are backing Walker, Ayres herself is also facing complaints from Emily Semple, the current Councilor for Ward One in Eugene. Paul Conte, Ayres' current campaign manger was also the manager for Semple when she was running for elections. Semple said the Ayres campaign is using the same fonts and flyers she used during her campaign when she was elected.
Semple called the flyers interchangeable. She said she takes exception to this for two reasons: nobody contacted her about it, and it comes off as if she is endorsing Janet Ayres for the Ward Seven spot, which is not true.
"I have endorsed Lindsay Leech," Semple said. "I feel my intellectual property, my campaign materials have been stolen for political manipulation."
Semple said she is not happy about this and is consulting with an attorney to see what her options are. Ayres said she was not aware of the problem, and believes this is just more negativity coming out in the lead up to an election.