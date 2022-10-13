Eugene City Council taking applications for interim Ward Seven councilor

EUGENE, Ore. -- After a successful recall election, Eugene’s Ward Seven does not have an elected official to represent it as of October 3. The Eugene City Council has begun the process of finding an interim successor, and the first step is to take applicants for the position.
Applicants for the position must live in Ward Seven and must have lived in Eugene for at least year before being appointed to the office. If appointed, an appointee would serve as interim Ward Seven councilor until July 2023, and if they wished to stay in the position would have to run for reelection in May 2023. Candidates must apply for the position before November 9. Local groups such as the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce hope the vacancy attracts applicants who will work for the common good of Ward Seven residents and all Eugenians with thoughtful public policy.
After the application window expires on November 9, city councilors will review the applications and select a pool of the best candidates. Interviews with those candidates are scheduled to begin in early December, and the Eugene City Council hopes to confirm an appointment by December 12.
Applications for the interim city councilor position are available at the city of Eugene’s website.