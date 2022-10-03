Eugene city council to appoint interim councilor after Syrett’s departure

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene City Council has begun taking steps to appoint an interim councilor for the city’s seventh ward after Claire Syrett leaves office.

The ward seven councilor position is open after Syrett was removed from office due to a successful recall election. The Eugene City Council says it will meet in a special session on October 5 to consider options for interim city councilor, as well as determine the appointment process.

According to the Eugene Charter, the City Council must fill the interim position within 90 days of it opening or by January 1, 2023. The council said the person appointed will serve until a successor is duly elected in May 2023 and takes office in July 2023.