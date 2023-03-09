Eugene City Council to host public hearing on renter protections

EUGENE, Ore. -- Renter protections will be the subject of discussion in an upcoming Eugene City Council public hearing.
The hearing will happen on March 13, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. The City Council will listen to public input regarding Phase II renter protections. Items up for discussion include limiting security deposits, processing applications in the order received, and relocation assistance for certain circumstances.
The relocation assistance works like so: if someone is evicted through no fault of their own, they would get funds equal to three months of rent to find another place to live on short notice. These items all form part of a proposed ordinance.
The Eugene City Council is doing this as part of the city's multi-phase process to review the Rental Housing Code. Enhancing renter protections has been identified by the city's housing implementation pipeline as a key way to keep people housed and off the streets.
Discussions over this ordinance have been ongoing since 2016. One of the major groups involved in these discussions is the Eugene Tenant Alliance, a broad coalition of renters, seniors, labor unions, and environmental groups. Kevin Cronin is a member of the Tenant Alliance. He joined because of his own history with rental costs.
"I was no-cause evicted on three separate occasions, and each time it was devastating for me financially," Cronin said. "In 2011 after my no-cause eviction I was homeless for several months, and in 2016 after my no-cause eviction I had to couch surf until we could find our next place."
According to Cronin, in the discussions the Eugene City Council has been hearing from both renters and landlords. Cronin has been privy to those meetings and said at this point he is on a first name basis with City Councilors. He also said renters have been meeting pushback from landlords. Cronin explained that renters have been trying to bring new ideas to the table including a compensation fund for landlords.
Renters are hoping the city council will move forward with the ordinance process next Monday.