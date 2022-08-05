Eugene city councilor responds to recall process

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett has announced her intentions to remain in office in the midst of an official recall process.

Due to a petition, sparked by advocates against the city’s Moving Ahead plans, Syrett must formally resign or submit a justification as to why she is not resigning by Monday, August 8. From there, there will be a 35-day window to hold a special recall election.

"I believe this recall effort is a waste of taxpayer dollars and a waste of time that I could be spending actually meeting and learning more about constituent needs,” she said.

The petition gathered over 2000 signatures. Below is a snippet from the petition’s campaign website:

“Claire Syrett voted to advance the multimillion dollar MovingAhead project that will remove two lanes for cars on River Road and replace them with dedicated EmX bus lanes. This will leave only one lane for cars in each direction and take substantial private property from businesses and residents, including removal of parking and trees. Traffic congestion will increase. Syrett is ignoring the facts concerning opposition she has received.”

The movement appears to be focused on the prospective changes made to River Road. River Road is one of five corridors included in the plan. The overall plan for that area is to add Em-X service.

Syrett draws issue with the ideas expressed on the petition. She said,nothing has been set in stone with the plans for the Moving Ahead project. Instead, the vote the city council took earlier this year was to research further options.

"The vote that we took simply said to both LTD and city of Eugene staff, 'these are the concepts we want you to now dig more deeply into,'” Syrett said.

From her perspective, the recall process has been misused. She asserts it is for those who show criminal or unethical behavior.

"It's not a mechanism that should be used to remove someone because you are unhappy about a policy direction,” She said.

She urges people to do further research and get involved in the public feedback process. At this time there is no specific date for the recall election just yet. Syrett says that when the ballots are handed out, a letter stating why she chose to remain in office will be attached.