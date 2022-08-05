 Skip to main content
...HOT...VERY DRY...AND INCREASINGLY UNSTABLE CONDITIONS EXPECTED
THIS WEEKEND NEAR THE COLUMBIA GORGE AND WILLAMETTE VALLEY...

...BREEZY OFFSHORE FLOW SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.Offshore flow is beginning to develop across Southwest Washington
and Northwest Oregon today, which will eventually bring hot and
very dry air into the region for the weekend. North to northeast
winds will increase Saturday afternoon, turning more easterly
Saturday night and Sunday. Thermal low pressure will build over
the Willamette Valley and Cascades Saturday, and will enhance
instability while crossing back over the Cascades on Sunday.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Fire
Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from late Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
Fire Weather Zone 604 - Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
Fire Weather Zone 667 - Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Eugene city councilor responds to recall process

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene city councilor Claire Syrett has announced her intentions to remain in office in the midst of an official recall process.

Due to a petition, sparked by advocates against the city’s Moving Ahead plans, Syrett must formally resign or submit a justification as to why she is not resigning by Monday, August 8. From there, there will be a 35-day window to hold a special recall election. 

"I believe this recall effort is a waste of taxpayer dollars and a waste of time that I could be spending actually meeting and learning more about constituent needs,” she said.

The petition gathered over 2000 signatures. Below is a snippet from the petition’s campaign website: 

“Claire Syrett voted to advance the multimillion dollar MovingAhead project that will remove two lanes for cars on River Road and replace them with dedicated EmX bus lanes. This will leave only one lane for cars in each direction and take substantial private property from businesses and residents, including removal of parking and trees. Traffic congestion will increase. Syrett is ignoring the facts concerning opposition she has received.”

The movement appears to be focused on the prospective changes made to River Road. River Road is one of five corridors included in the plan. The overall plan for that area is to add Em-X service.

Syrett draws issue with the ideas expressed on the petition. She said,nothing has been set in stone with the plans for the Moving Ahead project. Instead, the vote the city council took earlier this year was to research further options.

"The vote that we took simply said to both LTD and city of Eugene staff, 'these are the concepts we want you to now dig more deeply into,'” Syrett said. 

From her perspective, the recall process has been misused. She asserts it is for those who show criminal or unethical behavior.

"It's not a mechanism that should be used to remove someone because you are unhappy about a policy direction,” She said.

She urges people to do further research and get involved in the public feedback process. At this time there is no specific date for the recall election just yet. Syrett says that when the ballots are handed out, a letter stating why she chose to remain in office will be attached. 

 

