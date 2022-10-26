Eugene city councilors move forward with more renter protections

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene city councilors are moving forward with the second phase of renter protections after a lengthy discussion about some of the plan's key points Monday.

Those key points included:

Limiting the amount of money landlords may charge for deposits. Requiring applications to be processed in the order they are received. Displacement prevention assistance -- which would require landlords to pay tenants money in some circumstances, such as when tenants are evicted legally for no cause.

The council sent the first two points to public hearing after a fairly straightforward conversation, but spent more time discussing the third point.

The council eventually voted to move the point about displacement prevention assistance to public hearing as well. After a series of amendments, councilors decided the draft ordinance should include language requiring landlords to provide displacement prevention assistance in an amount equal to three times the current monthly fair market rent published by the Department of Housing and Urban Development when a tenant is either evicted for no cause, or a tenant's rent is increased by 5% or more in a 12-month period and the tenant chooses to move rather than pay the increased rent. The ordinance would also create a small landlord compensation fund for landlords that earn less than 80% of the area median income.

Councilors also directed the city manager to revisit additional enforcement options for violations of the $10 screening fee cap passed in July during the first phase of renter protections.

A date for the next public hearing on renter protections has not been set at this time.

Some renters said they are hoping the protections pass. For one family looking for housing, the reduction in application screening fees will reportedly be helpful.

"Just the $50 to $10 for us, that's four more apartments that we could be looking for," Desiree Sweeten said.

Sweeten said she supports all three points in phase two of the renter protections as well.

But as some renters and tenant advocates have been rooting for the renter protections to make their way through the city council, some landlords have been pushing back against them.

"These are not going to protect renters, these are going to hurt renters," Kathryn Dunn, a local landlord said.

According to Dunn, if these regulations for landlords continue to pass, more landlords will leave the industry.

"Some landlords have already gotten out of the business and more are going to be getting out of the business if these pass which is going to reduce the housing supply," Dunn said.

Dunn said the council should axe these plans and look at other solutions.

"They are concerned about those who are on the verge of homelessness and those who are very low income," Dunn said. "Not all landlords serve that market. In fact, the majority do not. And there's a place for helping them of course, yes, it's just not us."