Eugene city councilors show renewed interest in Sister Cities Program

EUGENE, Ore. -- When a relationship with Eugene's sister city in Russia was put on pause following the invasion of Ukraine, city councilors and community members developed a renewed interest in Eugene's Sister Cities Program.
On Wednesday, October 12, the Eugene City Council discussed the program in depth during a meeting. Eugene has four sister cities including the one that has been suspended in Irkutsk, Russia. The others are in Jinju, South Korea, Kakegawa, Japan, and Kathmandu, Nepal.
"What you're hearing from council is a desire to have a robust Sister Cities Program," Mayor Lucy Vinis said.
Vinis has been involved with the program for several years. She said it has been a wonderful experience. However, the programs have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic due to a portion of the activities taking place during the outbreak.
"The reality is that right now, it's a fairly contained program. We don't have a lot of city resources to expand that program right now," Vinis said.
Part of the conversation with city councilors focused on considering ways to reinvigorate the program by strengthening relationships that already exist.
"All three cities are interested in getting trips and delegations going again," Jason Dedrick, a policy analyst for the city manager's office said. "Those kind of exchange trips and youth ambassador programs are really the core of the sister cities program."
Dedrick said the program was started as a way to promote peace among different nations. In Eugene, the first chapter was created in the 1960s.
"The whole impetus for the Sister Cities Program throughout America was to try to promote peace, kind of just understand through, person to person, people to people relationships with other parts of the globe," Dedrick said.
Each chapter reportedly receives $10,000 each year for activities like sending delegations, youth exchange, and other cultural events.
No decisions were made Wednesday about the official future of the program, however officials said they are planning to continue talking about this in the future.
As for Eugene's suspended relationship with Irkutsk, officials said they are waiting until the situation overseas calms down before re-evaluating.