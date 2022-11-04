 Skip to main content
Eugene city leaders celebrate reopened, improved Sheldon Pool

  • Updated
  • 0
Sheldon Pool reopens after renovations

EUGENE, Ore. -- The new-and-improved Sheldon Pool and fitness center is back open in Eugene, after getting a major makeover.

The pool closed in spring of 2021 and reopened at the end of September after a more than $10 million renovation. The facility now has an indoor warm water pool with a current channel, a hot tub on the main pool deck, renovated locker rooms, and new family changing rooms. Crews were also able to put in a new paved parking lot between the facility and the Sheldon High School football field.

“Being able to have these back just in time for the rainy season to come in, is really great timing,” said Ben Klipfel, the interim director of library recreation and cultural services for the city of Eugene. “Of course, the community uses these spaces, but lots of swim clubs use these spaces as well as other community groups as well and they’re all looking to us to provide those services. It's not ideal to be out in the elements when you're trying to swim in the middle of winter”

Crews added solar panels on the roof and a highly efficient electric heat pump system, which officials say will significantly help reduce carbon emissions. The money for this renovation came from the Parks and Recreation Bond passed by Eugene voters in 2018.

