Eugene city leaders warn of localized flooding in wet winter months

EUGENE, Ore. -- With rain, snow, and high winds, localized flooding in city streets is becoming a very real concern.
Officials at Eugene Public Works say that leaves fell much later than usual this year, clogging storm drains and making it more difficult to prevent flooding during heavy rain. Some streets have already seen floods that were so bad, public works crews closed sections of the road to clear the drains. Officials at Eugene Public Works like Brian Richardson are urging people to be mindful of the road conditions, and stay safe in wet conditions.
“It's always really important to be weather-wise. To know the conditions when you're out and about, whether you're walking, biking, or driving,” Richardson said. “Just be really aware of those conditions, if you see flooding. Don't drive through those flood waters.”
Public works officials said Eugene residents should be especially wary of the university area and the area around 18th Street for flooding. Citizens are urged to call Eugene Police Department’s non-emergency number at 541-682-5111 or Eugene Public Works at 541-682-4800 if they see flooding. If conditions get really bad, consider changing plans to stay out of flooded areas.
“If the conditions deteriorate bad enough, if you don't have to go out... don't,” Richardson said. “Know that we're always watching those conditions as well. Whether it's de-icing, putting down sand, plowing. We're going to make those necessary steps and our staff are ready to respond to make sure our community stays safe."