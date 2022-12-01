 Skip to main content
...RAIN AND SNOW CONTINUE THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Bands of showers will move over the area through this afternoon,
each bringing periods of rain and snow. As it stands, most of the
interior valleys will see mainly rain, but with heavier showers
may see some light snow fall. At elevations below 500 ft, snow
will be shortlived and accumulations will be minimal as
temperatures remain above freezing. Above 500 ft, accumulations up
to 0.25 inch are possible, and higher amounts as you move up in
elevation.

While snow may not be falling, roadways may still become slick so
travel with caution. You can find current road conditions by
dialing 5-1-1.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 11 seconds and
south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 4 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Eugene city leaders warn of localized flooding in wet winter months

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene street flooding

EUGENE, Ore. -- With rain, snow, and high winds, localized flooding in city streets is becoming a very real concern.

Officials at Eugene Public Works say that leaves fell much later than usual this year, clogging storm drains and making it more difficult to prevent flooding during heavy rain. Some streets have already seen floods that were so bad, public works crews closed sections of the road to clear the drains. Officials at Eugene Public Works like Brian Richardson are urging people to be mindful of the road conditions, and stay safe in wet conditions.

“It's always really important to be weather-wise. To know the conditions when you're out and about, whether you're walking, biking, or driving,” Richardson said. “Just be really aware of those conditions, if you see flooding. Don't drive through those flood waters.”

Public works officials said Eugene residents should be especially wary of the university area and the area around 18th Street for flooding. Citizens are urged to call Eugene Police Department’s non-emergency number at 541-682-5111 or Eugene Public Works at 541-682-4800 if they see flooding. If conditions get really bad, consider changing plans to stay out of flooded areas.

“If the conditions deteriorate bad enough, if you don't have to go out... don't,” Richardson said. “Know that we're always watching those conditions as well. Whether it's de-icing, putting down sand, plowing. We're going to make those necessary steps and our staff are ready to respond to make sure our community stays safe."

