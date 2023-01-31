Eugene city manager talks what's next for former EWEB headquarters

EUGENE, Ore. -- The "For Sale" sign on the former EWEB headquarters has finally been removed.
In January 30's special meeting, the Eugene City Council voted 7-1 to approve the purchase of the former EWEB headquarters. For $12 million, the 4.4-acre property, which includes two buildings and surrounding parking lots, will be transformed into the new City Hall.
"It's a very responsible decision that allows a lot of flexibility and opportunity on the site," said City Manager Sarah Medary.
Right now, they're in the due diligence period, which Medary said consists of evaluating and inspecting the property.
"We're early in the process. We have up to four months, and we're planning to try and close on July 1," Medary said.
But before they can move in, Medary said there are some renovations that need to be done within their budget of $4 million to $5 million.
"We've had our facility staff walk through and understand some of the things that are going to need remodeling. We calculated, and we negotiated a purchase price that would allow us to be able to afford that within the funds that we have currently for a new City Hall," Medary said.
Renovations include building a council chamber, improving the infrastructure, and even new carpeting.
"There's not a council chamber, so we'll need to create that space in the north building. In the south building, it's sort of a mix and match of things; some places are in pretty good shape, and then places where you probably just need to do a few touch-ups on carpet and paint," Medary said.
As for when they plan to move in, she said that's a good question.
"It really depends on contractors and who can do the work and how soon they could do it," Medary said.
This comes after decades of trying to find a home for the new City Hall and considering this property as an option.
"I think what's changed is that costs are going up, inflation has been rising, and we don't have funds available to build a new City Hall. I think the council understands that the community has other priorities and that there's this great facility at the river that they can protect and completes a lot of investments that they made in the area," Medary said.
Medary said the transition into the building will be in two phases.
"There's a portion of that that is about what city services make the most sense in the building and the second piece around really engaging the downtown on what is best for the area," Medary said.
This will take a lot of planning on what exactly each phase will include, as staff and services are in several buildings all over town. This is currently costing the city $1 million annually in rent.
"In the end, I hope it is a short-term financial saving and in the long term, not only do we have that consolidation, but we don't have to build a 40-to-50-million-dollar City Hall," Medary said.
Medary said she's looking forward to the many opportunities this will bring to the public.
"This is really an opportunity for the community to engage at the river; being able to find their City Hall, find their city council, come to meetings, and have that be at the downtown riverfront will be an exciting time," Medary said.