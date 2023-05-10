Eugene clinic rolls out new treatment for those suffering from major depression

EUGENE, Ore. – Mind Med Mental Health at the Lonerock Clinic has become a certified spravato esketamine treatment center, offering a new treatment option for depression.
Esketamine is a Food and Drug Administration-approved and insurance-covered thereapy to treat resistant depression, major depression and acute suicidality. Spravato esketamine has undergone extensive controlled clinical trials that allowed for its approval by the FDA.
“There's help out there,” said Camille Pincock, owner of the Lonerock Clinic. “There are new treatments available all the time and we try to stay in the forfront of that. Just because they failed five medications in the past or ten medications in the past doesn't mean that they are setup to fail forever and this is a life changer.”
The spray is administered two times a week at the clinic, and then the patient is watched by a provider for two hours while relaxing in one of the clinic’s rooms.
Treatments are started at four weeks initially, and beyond that the doses can be raised or lowered. The therapy is an option for those suffering from major depression that haven’t responded to other treatments.
The clinic began treating people for mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic with virtual visits, and have since expanded to in-person appointments. Studies have shown that even a single dose relieves depression.
“We see a lot of people that have really a lot of rapid rates of remission of depression and sometimes those return and we treat them using FDA guidlines,” Pincock said. “But even within one or two doses a lot of patients have symptom relief.”
Lonerock Mental Health is located in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street.
