Eugene community organizations to host bicycle skills workshop

EUGENE, Ore. -- Community members of all ages looking to save on gas, improve fitness or reduce their carbon footprint are invited to a free workshop hosted by the city of Eugene and other community organizations where they can learn to ride a bicycle.
A free, all-ages event where participants can learn to ride a bike is being held at the 4J Education Center at 200 north Monroe Street in Eugene from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 31. Officials say the city of Eugene is becoming one of the top cycling cities in the United States, with new protected bike lanes and a growing population of cyclists. City officials add that as more people turn to bikes for transportation and fun, knowing how to ride a bike is becoming an important part of participating in the community.
The learn-to-ride workshop will be hosted by Eugene School District 4J, Eugene-Springfield Safe Routes to School, Cascadia Mobility, the cities of Eugene and Springfield, and Shift Community Cycles. Organizers say the workshop is intended to address the gap between those who can and those who cannot ride a bike. Participants are encouraged to bring their own bikes and helmets, but those items will be provided to participants without them. Attendees of all ages will get the instruction and practice required to balance on a bike, and more events are planned for the future for those who need more practice.