Eugene continues to grow as available parking continues to diminish.

EUGENE, Ore.-- As Eugene continues to grow, so too are its parking troubles for many of its residents. The University of Oregon is going to be starting classes in September and with the return of students comes the return of more traffic and less parking spots.
With more apartments being built, the developers can decide how many parking spots can be provided to residents. Unfortunately, the number of spaces is not enough for the tenants in the area, resulting in an overflow of cars in the streets. Eugene resident Amber Bateman said the parking situation needs to be addressed if the city continues to grow.
“There'll be so many people living in these apartments and there's literally nowhere to park," Bateman said. “It would help so much with even building anything in the city, doing anything new, bringing anything to the city you need parking, you need to be able to move around."
City officials said the best way to combat the issue of lack of parking is to promote public transit or ride a bike to reduce car traffic and keep the area clean. Curbside Admin Director Jeff Petry said that by influencing people to leave their vehicles at home, people can get where they're going without paying for parking spots.
“It's really meant for this to encourage mostly students not to bring their cars to campus, use our bus systems, use our bikes, use our scooters," Petry said.
The city doesn't have plans to build additional parking structures with the focus being on promoting public transit. Bateman said the issues need to be addressed because it is becoming a possible safety concern with how far drivers are needing to go just to leave their cars.
"They got to find some place to be able to pay for parking, maybe not even where they live, maybe they have to Uber from where they're living,” Bateman said. “They do that just to be able to come to their apartment because they feel unsafe walking on the street."