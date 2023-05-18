Eugene continuing to assess new e-scooter program

EUGENE, Ore – Just over a month into its new e-scooter pilot program, the City of Eugene is continuing to assess how it is working.

In the first six weeks city officials have identified two “high level challenges:” improper parking and difficulty providing service. Outside of those two primary obstacles, city officials said they've seen mostly positive takeaways from the program. City officials sent a memo to the mayor, City Council, and others reporting what they have been seeing from the program.

“It's generally been good,” said Karen Mason, a transportation planner with the City of Eugene. “You know, it's a new program for everybody, for the city, for Superpedestrian, for Cascadia Mobility just in terms of we have built a new model here in Eugene."

The partnership between scooter provider Superpedestrian and scooter operator Cascadia Mobility is one that has not been seen before. Superpedestrian is handling supplying the scooters while Cascadia focuses on the day-to-day operations.

Mason called the program a learning cycle for all the parties involved. The same is true for the riders. Eugene has never had a scooter program like this before. For many, it is their first experience with e-scooters.

Many people have jumped at the opportunity to try them out. Cascadia Mobility announced that since the scooters debuted on March 31, there have been over 200,000 rides, beating original projections by 50%.

While ridership is up, there have also been many instances of scooters being left where they are not supposed to, and in some cases damaged. Michael Weber lives in Eugene, and has not ridden the scooters himself. But he has seen the problem it creates when they are left around.

“It's a great program on paper to be able to offer these to people,” Weber said. “But I think implementing it and trying to keep track of them is the -- I don't know. That's the struggle right there. While they may be able to track them, somehow it seems the damage gets done to them."

Eugene resident Nathan Purcell has personally been impacted by scooters being left in the wrong places. He is legally blind, and said they can create obstacles when he’s just trying to walk on the sidewalk. And even if the program found a solution for this, he is not confident it would work.

"In this regard I am quite pessimistic,” Purcell said. “I don't trust people to respect the e-scooters they way-- because it's not their property. And that's generally how people are."

Locals have expressed frustration at what the program is costing the people of Eugene. But Mason said, it is not costing a dime.

"Funding for this program is not derived from taxpayer dollars,” she said. “The program is being paid for by fees from the licensee, which in this case is Superpedestrian to the city."

The only set thing about the program right now is that it will be around for the rest of 2023. In the meantime the city will try to make the program work as best it can.

"As we are approaching the end of that one-year time frame, that will be the decision point of is this something that we continue,” Mason said. “If so, do we continue it as is or with modifications? Or do we decide that this just simply is not something that fits in Eugene."

members of the public with complaints can email the City of Eugene or support@superpedestrian.com. They can also call the Superpedestrian support line at 844-701-8163.