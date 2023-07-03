Eugene Cooling Centers ready to give people a break from the sun

EUGENE, Ore -- Several sites in Eugene are prepared to provide a place for residents who want to beat the heat to cool down.
There are seven Cooling Centers spread out throughout the City of Eugene. One of them is the Campbell Community Center, located in the neighborhood of High Street and east Second Avenue, right on the banks of the Willamette River. The centers activate whenever Lane County issues a heat advisory.
Zane Wheeler is the program supervisor at Campbell. He's been with the center for nearly two years. In his center has air conditioning, plenty of fans, and water for people who want to take a break from the sun. He also recommended people go to the public pools in Eugene.
"We're having hotter and hotter summers and more people are getting out and actually enjoying the weather," Wheeler said. "But when it gets so hot sometimes you're away from your car or your house or whatever activity you're doing, you need to find a place where you can cool off. And we're just available so people can do it."
Wheeler also said during hot weather he sees more people come by the center to cool off near the Willamette River. People who come into the center can engage in games, puzzles, and activities in the facility. David Thomas, a longtime Eugene resident, has been going to the center for the last 20 to 30 years. He appreciates the center, and said his favorite activity is the wood shop.
"It's a remarkable place," he said. "Iit's a wonderful service to the community and I'm just tickled to advocate it for anybody who is aware of it."
This Campbell center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon. Thomas said having a cooling center nearby is ideal especially because not everyone has air conditioning.
Access to the center is free. However, some of the recreational activities, such as the wood shop, do have a price tag. The Campbell center primarily caters to older residents, but younger residents however won't be turned away. The centers will not be open July 4, due to it being a federal holiday. Supervisor Wheeler said the pools will be open, however.
Wheeler said, "Well the three pools at Sheldon, Echo Hollow, and Amazon, they have different hours. They are open for the Fourth of July holiday but each branch is a little bit different. So I would definitely suggest going on the City of Eugene website and seeing the actual hours."
Amazon and Echo Hollow Pool will be open to people from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on ndependence day. Sheldon Pool will be open at the same time but will close at 3:30 p.m. Other sites include the Downtown Eugene Public Library and the Bethel and Sheldon branches of the Eugene Public Library. Other centers include the Amazon and Petersen Barn community centers, the Hilyard Community Center, and the Sheldon Community Center.