 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Eugene Cooling Centers ready to give people a break from the sun

  • Updated
  • 0

Eugene Cooling Centers ready to give people a break from the sun

EUGENE, Ore -- Several sites in Eugene are prepared to provide a place for residents who want to beat the heat to cool down.

There are seven Cooling Centers spread out throughout the City of Eugene. One of them is the Campbell Community Center, located in the neighborhood of High Street and east Second Avenue, right on the banks of the Willamette River. The centers activate whenever Lane County issues a heat advisory. 

Campbell Community Center

Zane Wheeler is the program supervisor at Campbell. He's been with the center for nearly two years. In his center has air conditioning, plenty of fans, and water for people who want to take a break from the sun. He also recommended people go to the public pools in Eugene. 

"We're having hotter and hotter summers and more people are getting out and actually enjoying the weather," Wheeler said. "But when it gets so hot sometimes you're away from your car or your house or whatever activity you're doing, you need to find a place where you can cool off. And we're just available so people can do it."

Wheeler also said during hot weather he sees more people come by the center to cool off near the Willamette River. People who come into the center can engage in games, puzzles, and activities in the facility. David Thomas, a longtime Eugene resident, has been going to the center for the last 20 to 30 years. He appreciates the center, and said his favorite activity is the wood shop. 

"It's a remarkable place," he said. "Iit's a wonderful service to the community and I'm just tickled to advocate it for anybody who is aware of it."

Campbell Flowers

This Campbell center is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 in the morning to 4:30 in the afternoon. Thomas said having a cooling center nearby is ideal especially because not everyone has air conditioning.

Access to the center is free. However, some of the recreational activities, such as the wood shop, do have a price tag. The Campbell center primarily caters to older residents, but younger residents however won't be turned away. The centers will not be open July 4, due to it being a federal holiday. Supervisor Wheeler said the pools will be open, however. 

Wheeler said, "Well the three pools at Sheldon, Echo Hollow, and Amazon, they have different hours. They are open for the Fourth of July holiday but each branch is a little bit different. So I would definitely suggest going on the City of Eugene website and seeing the actual hours."

Campbell Water

Amazon and Echo Hollow Pool will be open to people from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on ndependence day. Sheldon Pool will be open at the same time but will close at 3:30 p.m. Other sites include the Downtown Eugene Public Library and the Bethel and Sheldon branches of the Eugene Public Library. Other centers include the Amazon and Petersen Barn community centers, the Hilyard Community Center, and the Sheldon Community Center. 

Recommended for you