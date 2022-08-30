Eugene councilwoman files lawsuit against those calling for her recall

EUGENE, Ore. - A Eugene city councilwoman is filing a lawsuit against several people involved in a recall petition filed against her, calling it is a waste of time.

Ward 7 councilor, Claire Syrett, filed the lawsuit less than a month after roughly 2,000 citizens signed a petition to get her out of office.

The recall was started over concerns with the previously proposed plans for River Road under the city's Moving Ahead Project. Some community members expressed concerns about the potential blueprints for the area, however, councilors have publicly agreed to revisit the plans and nothing is official.

"The vote was a resolution [to move] forward [with] more defined options for the five corridors," Syrett said.

Councilor Syrett voted 'yes' on the Moving Ahead Project, along with the rest of the council.

Among the petitioners is Mark Osterloh, who claims public feedback hasn’t been taken into consideration. He claims the draft blueprints include the removal of two lanes and an added Em-X line.

He, along with other petitioners, claim Syrett said during a council meeting that she received quote ''no negative feedback from business owners'' about the plans for River Road. Osterloh said based on his research and the 2,000 people who signed the petition, that cannot be the case.

"When I talked to those people giving those signatures, virtually nobody knew anything about these plans,” Osterloh said. “They have been hidden. If you have an open process you do not hide the facts."

Despite the council’s plans to revisit their approach, Osterloh doesn’t believe they will follow through. The proposed plans, in his opinion, would limit access to businesses and increase traffic congestion in the area.

“That's a big promise and stuff. Maybe, maybe not. What we're saying is ‘it's time to stop, let's define what the actual needs are for transportation,’" Osterloh said.

Syrett’s lawsuit is against a handful of organizers on the recall petition, the Lane County Elections Division, and the city’s recorder.

''Several statements that they made asserting what the nature of the vote on Moving Ahead would do are unfactual,” she said.

She says the process of a recall has been misused.

“[The recall is designed] to remove someone who may have been accused of illegal activity or unethical activity,” Syrett added. “If you're just allowed to make things up or stretch the truth in order to circulate those petitions then that is a very dangerous precedent."

Syrett is asking the courts to put an end to the recall so she can focus on other issues.

As she awaits a decision, the election will go on as planned, with several ballots already in the mail.