Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Gale Watch, seas 11 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 AM PST Saturday. Gale Watch, from Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&