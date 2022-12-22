Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets

EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene has declared an ice emergency due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction.
Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
Eugene Public Works says crews are working to make priority routes safe. Crews are reportedly sanding elevated surfaces, lighted intersections, and roads in the south hills. City officials expect warmer weather to thaw roads on Friday, but strongly advise residents to stay inside and avoid traveling until then.