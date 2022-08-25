Eugene DMV to close while moving to larger office

EUGENE, Ore. – The Department of Motor Vehicles has announced that its Eugene office will be closed while moving to its new permanent home in the last week of August.
The DMV says its new location will be at 499 Valley River Center in Eugene. While it has been at a temporary location inside the center since January, its new home is outside the mall on the northwest side of the Valley River Center property. The Eugene DMV says it is moving because the community outgrew its former quarters, which it had been occupying since 1985.
The office will be closed from August 29 through September 2 for the move, and will reopen on Tuesday, September 6. The DMV says all offices will be closed Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. The DMV adds that Eugeneans who need to visit the DMV should go to the office in Springfield at 204 north 30th St.