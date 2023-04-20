Eugene Emeralds come out with another identity – The Eugene Pranksters

EUGENE, Ore. – Hot on the heels of their massive success with their “Exploding Whales” moniker, The Eugene Emeralds are announcing another alternative identity – an homage to the Merry Pranksters.
On various gamedays this season, the Eugene Emeralds will become the Eugene Pranksters and go out wearing special red, white and blue-striped jerseys. The Ems said the jerseys are patterned off the famous shirts worn by a band of travelers led by classic author Ken Kesey on their cross-country road trip to the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City. The Emeralds said the Pranksters spread a message of how people should be nice to each other rather than sanctimonious, and their trip sparked social change movements across the nation. Many of these counter-culture travelers eventually came to live in the Eugene area, according to the Ems.
“We feel that we have created an identity with the Prankster that will resonate with the local community” said Emeralds General Manager Allan Benavides. “The Pranksters represented enlightenment in the face of oppression, and we feel that is something that should be remembered in these times. Plus, they are a really unique icon of the counterculture movement. They were all about people being nice to others, not through token civilities, but with sincere gestures. A good way to sum up their motto was, “Don’t be a jerk.’”
Merchandise for the Eugene Pranksters is available at the Eugene Emeralds’ website. The Ems are scheduled to play in Pranksters livery on April 22, July 6, August 17, and other dates that have yet to be announced.