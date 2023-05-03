Eugene Emeralds spotlighting NAMI Lane County to kick off mental health awareness month

EUGENE, Ore. – In honor of May as mental health awareness month, the Eugene Emeralds will spotlight a national mental health aid organization at Friday night’s game.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Lane County is part of a nationwide organization that provides free education classes and support groups for any person living with mental illness, as well as their families.
This is the second year in a row that the Ems have teamed up with NAMI, and MacLean said the more attention drawn to their organization, the better it is for residents.
“NAMI provides free education classes and free support groups for those living with a mental illness as well as their family members,” said MacLean. “Our mission is to support, educate and advocate for those living with a mental illness we see folks from the Eugene Springfield area but also our rural communities because they don't have a lot of supports in the rural communities and they need to come into Eugene Springfield to visit us.”
The Eugene Emeralds organization said partnering with NAMI brings a very important issue to the forefront of their franchise.
“Here at the Ems, we feel that this is a very, very important issue,” said Joe McIntyre, director of promotions for the Eugene Emeralds. “That it's not getting enough attention and we think that the more attention we get, the more we can break down the stigmas that are associated with mental health. And, so, by partnering with Nami, we just feel this is like a perfect kickoff for the entire month of mental health awareness in May."
The NAMI community spotlight game is scheduled to start at 7:35 p.m. on Friday night against Spokane. Tickets are $12.