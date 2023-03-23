 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

A strong Alaskan low will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon, with the cold air
likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow levels will
lower dramatically through this evening, falling to around 500 to
1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight into early Friday morning and Friday night into Saturday
morning. However, the chances of receiving 1 inch or more of snow
remain around 20 to 30 percent for any given location in the
interior lowlands during these times. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the Columbia
Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate Sunday, ending
the potential for lowland snow.

Eugene Emeralds to adopt new identity to commemorate Florence history

  • Updated
  • 0
Exploding whale memorial park

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds are adopting a new identity for a few games this year to commemorate a part of Florence history and raise awareness of climate change.

Back in 1970, an attempt to get rid of a whale carcass that washed up on the beach near Florence turned into a fiasco when officials tried to blow it up with dynamite. Great big chunks of whale scattered all over the beach, causing damage and stinking even worse than the original carcass. Now, the Eugene Emeralds is commemorating this piece of Florence history with a new name and an educational drive.

The Eugene Emeralds will adopt a new identity and become the Exploding Whales for four different games on April 12, 22, May 6, and August 19. The Ems worked with the City of Florence, the mayor, the city council, and other business leaders in Florence to carefully craft this alternative identity.

Exploding Whales

“People know about it, they know us for it, we might as well jump on that bandwagon and celebrate it ourselves. We’re not doing it anymore, so that’s a good thing we’ve learned from the past,” said Florence's assistant city manager Megan Messemer.

“It’s still very relevant in people’s minds, and it’s part of Florence’s history,” said Florence Mayor Rob Ward.

The alternate identity nights are also being used to encourage people to visit and explore Florence as well as raise awareness of climate change and its effects on whale migration patterns. At each game, the Emeralds will provide an educational component to inform people about the effects of climate change. Those who wish to support the Emeralds’ alternate identity can find Exploding Whales merchandise on their website.

Exploding Whales jersey

