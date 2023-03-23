Eugene Emeralds to adopt new identity to commemorate Florence history

FLORENCE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds are adopting a new identity for a few games this year to commemorate a part of Florence history and raise awareness of climate change.
Back in 1970, an attempt to get rid of a whale carcass that washed up on the beach near Florence turned into a fiasco when officials tried to blow it up with dynamite. Great big chunks of whale scattered all over the beach, causing damage and stinking even worse than the original carcass. Now, the Eugene Emeralds is commemorating this piece of Florence history with a new name and an educational drive.
The Eugene Emeralds will adopt a new identity and become the Exploding Whales for four different games on April 12, 22, May 6, and August 19. The Ems worked with the City of Florence, the mayor, the city council, and other business leaders in Florence to carefully craft this alternative identity.
“People know about it, they know us for it, we might as well jump on that bandwagon and celebrate it ourselves. We’re not doing it anymore, so that’s a good thing we’ve learned from the past,” said Florence's assistant city manager Megan Messemer.
“It’s still very relevant in people’s minds, and it’s part of Florence’s history,” said Florence Mayor Rob Ward.
The alternate identity nights are also being used to encourage people to visit and explore Florence as well as raise awareness of climate change and its effects on whale migration patterns. At each game, the Emeralds will provide an educational component to inform people about the effects of climate change. Those who wish to support the Emeralds’ alternate identity can find Exploding Whales merchandise on their website.