Eugene Fall Home Show returns after two-year hiatus

EUGENE, Ore. -- The largest home show in the Pacific Northwest is ready to go with more than 200 home improvement experts on standby for thousands of guests.
The event will kick off Friday, October 14 at 5 p.m. and will last through Sunday. At the last Eugene Spring Home Show, more than 29,000 people attended. The show offers a way for visitors to see what is new and trending in the field of home improvement with more than 200 exhibitors able to talk about everything from heating to flooring and air conditioning.
“If you want to paint your house you get the best painter that works best with you,” Eugene Home Show producer Karen Ramus said. “If you want to remodel a kitchen you start permitting and designing before you break out walls. This is the chance to get the research done.”
The Home Show will feature several guests, including Laurie Smith from Trading Spaces to talk about interior design as well as renowned grilling experts Mad Dog and Merrill. With Halloween right around the corner, the Home Show will also showcase renowned presenter Scott Cully, who’s been carving the world’s largest pumpkins for more than 20 years.
The event will happen at 5 p.m. on October 14 at the Lane Events Center and will go through October 16. Admission is $5 at the door, or a donation of three cans of food for Food for Lane County.