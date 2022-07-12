Eugene Family YMCA campers get unique opportunity to participate in World Athletics Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- As Eugene prepares to welcome the world, local organizations in the area are getting the opportunity to welcome the teams.
The Eugene Family YMCA is welcoming the team from Canada.
“We are working on keeping youth active," said Holly Kriz-Anderson, Senior Director of Youth Development at the Eugene Family YMCA. "So, something we have been missing over the last two years of COVIDland is that youth weren't active,”
About 75 campers from the YMCA walked, ran or skipped four laps around the South Eugene High School track as part of the World Wide Welcome Youth Relay.
13-year-old Bryce, a camper with the YMCA, said he is excited to participate in an event that is bringing the world to Eugene.
“I think it's awesome. It's a very big passion for certain people and I think Hayward Field is a big part of Eugene culture and history. I think it is a really cool opportunity that it is in our town,” Bryce said.
Campers entering seventh, eighth and ninth grade will have the opportunity not only to attend the games on Friday, but will also have the chance to walk on the track with team Canada.
Kriz-Anderson said they are choosing the campers who have best represented the YMCA’s four values -- caring, honesty, respect and responsibility -- during their time at camp. It's an opportunity for kids like Skyler to walk on legendary Hayward Field.
“This one I am really excited for because I get to see all the runners from all over the world, and get to support one of those,” Skyler said.
With 192 countries and nations represented and over 1,900 athletes competing at the games, having the chance to get that close to world class athletes is a once in a lifetime opportunity.
“This is pretty special that I am going to be able to go there,” Skyler said.