Eugene Family YMCA gets millions in federal funding to expand services to youth

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

An active weather pattern Sunday night through Wednesday will
result in large waves, especially late Tuesday through early
Wednesday. The first in a series of strong weather systems is
expected to impact the coastal waters, including the coastal bars,
Sunday evening through Monday. Combined seas to 20 feet can be
expected, with breakers to 25 feet possible.

An even stronger storm will impact the waters Monday night
through Tuesday. Strong gale force wind is likely Monday night
through Tuesday evening. There is the potential for storm force
wind. Seas to 25 feet are likely late Tuesday morning through
early Wednesday, with some model guidance showing 25 to 30 foot
seas over the Oregon coastal waters. Should seas reach 25 feet,
breakers 30 to 35 feet would be possible.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions,
including beach inundation and water surging into normally dry
areas near shore. Coastal bar navigation will also be extremely
difficult.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
For the Gale Watch, seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south
winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST Sunday. Gale
Watch, from early Sunday evening through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST SUNDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.
For the Gale Watch, seas 16 to 21 ft at 15 seconds and south
winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PST Sunday. Gale
Watch, from early Sunday evening through late Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Eugene Family YMCA gets millions in federal funding to expand services to youth

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Family YMCA

EUGENE, Ore.- One local YMCA is getting millions in federal funds to help address child care and mental health. 

The Eugene Family YMCA celebrated the passage of the 2023 congressional omnibus appropriations package, which includes $2 million in funding to the Capital Campaign for a new YMCA in recognition of its approaching ability to address family and youth needs.

“At the Eugene Family YMCA, we are profoundly grateful for the historic and visionary support of our Congressional leaders, who understand the impact a new Y will have on families and youth,” said Eugene Family YMCA CEO Brian Steffen. “The YMCA has been evolving and innovating in order to meet the health and educational needs of Lane County for 135 years. Because of expanded, thoughtfully designed youth spaces, the new Y will have a transformational impact on the health and education of thousands of children in Lane County over the next 100 years."
 
The U.S. Senate passed the bill on Thursday and the U.S. House passed it Friday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill.
 
 
The Eugene Family YMCA’s project is one of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon that were included in the package.
 
“The Eugene Family YMCA supports the health and well-being of so many people in the region,” said U.S. Senator Merkley, who helped to secure funding for this community-initiated project as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “The construction of a new Y will allow them to expand the important services they provide to Oregon families and youth, and I look forward to seeing all the great benefits this new center will bring to the community.” 
 
 
The new YMCA doubles youth spaces allowing for expanded programming for teens, STEM learning, child care while families focus on their own fitness, and secure outdoor spaces with play equipment for curious, active youngsters.
 
The $2 million in federally earmarked funding helps fill the gap between what has been raised and pledged and the final cost of $48 million. Including the federal dollars, the total funding raised or pledged for the new Y project is $44.3 million.
 
 
The new 75,000-square-foot Y facility is designed to serve thousands more in the decades to come, as well as eliminate inefficient or unusable spaces. It will feature:
  • A fully ADA-accessible, flexible floor plan that can change as needed. 
  • Activity centers for academic tutoring, maker spaces and learning labs. 
  • A teaching kitchen for families and individuals to gain nutritional knowledge.
  • An expanded Health & Wellness Center that includes an indoor track and cycle room. 
  • An expanded Aquatics Center to teach youth safety skills, support rehabilitation and preventative care, and a splash pad for introducing water to toddlers.
  • The addition of critical programs like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s support, and Falls Prevention.
  • The highest level of seismic standards so the building can be re-purposed as a shelter after a devastating earthquake.
The new YMCA is scheduled to open in December 2023.
 

Recommended for you