Eugene Family YMCA gets millions in federal funding to expand services to youth

EUGENE, Ore.- One local YMCA is getting millions in federal funds to help address child care and mental health.
The Eugene Family YMCA celebrated the passage of the 2023 congressional omnibus appropriations package, which includes $2 million in funding to the Capital Campaign for a new YMCA in recognition of its approaching ability to address family and youth needs.
“At the Eugene Family YMCA, we are profoundly grateful for the historic and visionary support of our Congressional leaders, who understand the impact a new Y will have on families and youth,” said Eugene Family YMCA CEO Brian Steffen. “The YMCA has been evolving and innovating in order to meet the health and educational needs of Lane County for 135 years. Because of expanded, thoughtfully designed youth spaces, the new Y will have a transformational impact on the health and education of thousands of children in Lane County over the next 100 years."
The U.S. Senate passed the bill on Thursday and the U.S. House passed it Friday. President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill.
The Eugene Family YMCA’s project is one of 145 community-initiated projects in Oregon that were included in the package.
“The Eugene Family YMCA supports the health and well-being of so many people in the region,” said U.S. Senator Merkley, who helped to secure funding for this community-initiated project as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “The construction of a new Y will allow them to expand the important services they provide to Oregon families and youth, and I look forward to seeing all the great benefits this new center will bring to the community.”
The new YMCA doubles youth spaces allowing for expanded programming for teens, STEM learning, child care while families focus on their own fitness, and secure outdoor spaces with play equipment for curious, active youngsters.
The $2 million in federally earmarked funding helps fill the gap between what has been raised and pledged and the final cost of $48 million. Including the federal dollars, the total funding raised or pledged for the new Y project is $44.3 million.
The new 75,000-square-foot Y facility is designed to serve thousands more in the decades to come, as well as eliminate inefficient or unusable spaces. It will feature:
- A fully ADA-accessible, flexible floor plan that can change as needed.
- Activity centers for academic tutoring, maker spaces and learning labs.
- A teaching kitchen for families and individuals to gain nutritional knowledge.
- An expanded Health & Wellness Center that includes an indoor track and cycle room.
- An expanded Aquatics Center to teach youth safety skills, support rehabilitation and preventative care, and a splash pad for introducing water to toddlers.
- The addition of critical programs like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s support, and Falls Prevention.
- The highest level of seismic standards so the building can be re-purposed as a shelter after a devastating earthquake.
The new YMCA is scheduled to open in December 2023.