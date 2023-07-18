Eugene figure skater heads to Disney on Ice

EUGENE, Ore. – 22-year-old Perry Johnston is making his career debut in figure skating as he gears up to perform with Disney on Ice.
Johnston has been training at The Rink Exchange in Lane County, but it has only been five years since he first picked up a pair of skates.
Johnston was originally from Veneta, and grew up playing for local sports and had an original career goal of earning a degree in mechanical engineering. He never expected to wind up spending his days on a rink, let alone performing as part of Disney on Ice.
Johnston explained how he went to the rink with a group of friends around five years ago and never expected a career to come out of it.
“It was by far the most fun that I’ve had with any form of sport, and so I stuck with it; I started skating, five, six, seven days a week,” Johnston said.
Johnston began learning how to skate by watching videos online and independently learning the basics. It wasn’t until his current coach and former professional figure skater, Elaine Pruett, saw him messing around on the ice that his talents were recognized. She made it her goal to bring out his full potential.
“Perry is amazing at picking up skills,” Pruett said, “It’s amazing how fast he learns just from the small things we would correct him on, and he’s a very hard worker.”
Like every beginner, Johnston started out wary. He explained it was difficult to get over the first steps, but he said once you get over that hump, “the possibilities are endless.”
After looking up to his Disney on Ice soon-to-be coworkers, he is excited to get started with the opportunity.
“Ultimately, I figured I’m young, I can do this, this is going to be a phenomenal opportunity,” Johnston said. “It’s a chance to skate with some of the best people in the world with an amazing show, so no better opportunity – why not go for it?”
Johnston is set to start traveling with Disney on Ice toward the end of the summer. While away, he will continue to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering online through Oregon State University.