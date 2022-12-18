Eugene figure skaters getting an edge on ice dancing

EUGENE, Ore.-- Ice dancing: it's figure skating without the big tricks.
You may be used to watching figure skating during the Winter Olympic Games. Of course, a crowd favorite is watching the iconic jumps.
Ice dancing is a discipline of figure skating without those big jumps. It focuses more on the skating edges and musicality.
The skaters at Eugene Figure Skating Club just started practicing it a few months ago and it's gotten some big reaction.
"If you think about the Olympics, you think of skaters doing a lot of intense jumps and lots of really flashy spins but ice dancing is a little bit different," said coach and skater Allyson Kuznia. "It's more similar to ballroom dancing. The patterns are all based off of ballroom dances like cha-chas and tangos."
Kuznia introduced ice dancing to the club. She grew up skating in a small rink in Minnesota where she said ice dancing is super popular. She said she thought Eugene figure skaters would enjoy adding ice dancing to their routine.
"I grew up doing freestyle and moves in the field when I moved to Eugene I wanted to try something different," said Kuznia. "First time we did ice dance in a show we had a ton of people come up to us afterwards and say 'hey I want to do ice dance too.' It's too the point where I'm actually full with my students right now."
Kuznia said she's learning the ice dance patterns alongside her students. One of those students is Morgan Williams, a sophomore at University of Oregon whose been skating for seven years.
Williams said her favorite part of skating is the people and ice dance has brought the club closer together.
"At first I was nervous because I'm not really good at dancing," said Williams. "Counting music is something I really struggle with. But Ally worked with me and now I think I'm getting the hang of that."
Another one of Kuznia's student who just took on ice dancing is 9-year-old Katherine Kaczmarek.
"It seems so easy but after I started doing it I was like 'oh this is not easy at all,'" said Kaczmarek. "It's not as easy as it might look but it's fun enough that it's not boring."
Kaczmarek has been skating for more than a year and said her favorite part is the challenge the sport brings. She said even though ice dancing doesn't have the big tricks, it's still just as difficult.
"I'm just trying not to fall over and trying to the best I can," said Kaczmarek.
