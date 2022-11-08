 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 12 seconds and northeast winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Cape Foulweather OR
out 10 NM and Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence
OR out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium

Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.

Officials are still on the scene assessing the cause of the fire, but currently have suspicions that it began when a couch in a fourth-floor apartment was somehow ignited. Firefighters said that the fire was relatively small, but did cause a lot of smoke. Officials confirmed that at three people were sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the fire.

