Eugene firefighters combat apartment fire that harmed three near Autzen Stadium

EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters successfully contained an apartment fire across the street from Autzen Stadium Tuesday evening.
Firefighters were dispatched to a fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at about 4:03 p.m. They reportedly arrived to find a fire on the fourth floor of an apartment building near the road. Firefighters quickly evacuated the building and got to fighting the fire, which they were said to have been able to put out in less than 45 minutes.
Officials are still on the scene assessing the cause of the fire, but currently have suspicions that it began when a couch in a fourth-floor apartment was somehow ignited. Firefighters said that the fire was relatively small, but did cause a lot of smoke. Officials confirmed that at three people were sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the fire.