Eugene firefighters extinguish fire in hotel basement

EUGENE, Ore. – Crews with Eugene Springfield Fire put out a fire at a second building with multiple occupants in as many days Tuesday afternoon.

According to ESF, at about 4:05 p.m. on May 2 a fire was reported at a Best Western hotel at 1655 Franklin Blvd. Several engines were dispatched, and firefighters arriving on the scene said they found a fire in the hotel’s basement workshop. According to ESF, basement fires are already dangerous, and this one was even riskier because of the large amount of people in the hotel.

Firefighters said they were able to contain the fire to the workshop and limit risk from nearby flammable gases. No firefighters or bystanders were hurt in the fire, according to ESF. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.