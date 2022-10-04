Eugene firefighters investigating cause of house fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- Fire crews are currently investigating the cause of a house fire that they say spread from the garage to the rest of the home.
Eugene Springfield Fire said they reported to the fire just after 4 a.m. on October 4. Firefighters said they arrived to the 3500 block of Western Drive in Eugene find a fire that seems to have started in the home’s garage and then spread to the rest of the house. Officials said there were two residents and some pets in the house that were successfully evacuated without injuries.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but residents will have to stay out of the house for some time while they investigate the fire’s cause. Although the investigation is still in its early stages, Anthony Bucher, the Eugene Springfield Fire battalion chief, said checking up on heating systems is a good idea with colder temperatures around the corner.
“It's a good time of year to be looking at your HVAC systems, furnaces are going to start kicking on that maybe have been dormant for a while,” Bucher said. “So, it's a good time of year to make sure those are serviced. Clean your air filters and stuff like that as we are getting into some of these colder nights.”