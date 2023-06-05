Eugene firefighters put out brush fire in difficult-to-reach area

EUGENE, Ore. -- A fire along some railroad tracks near the University of Oregon campus is under investigation.
Fire officials said the fire started near the Franklin Apartments along the train tracks just after 5 a.m. on June 5. Crews with Eugene Springfield Fire said they could see smoke as they approached the scene, and initially thought it was just a small brush fire. When they arrived, they found a sizable fire in a difficult-to-reach area.
“It's a challenge across the board when you have limited access,” Said ESF Battalion Chief Robert Grand. “But unfortunately, as the years go on these are becoming more and more common, where we have that wildland-urban interface.”
Grand said the weather may be one of the most difficult elements for firefighting agencies to deal with leading into fire season.
"Fire season is unfortunately starting early this year,” Grand said. “A lot of times in June we get some pretty good rains, but we haven't had rains in over a month.”
According to firefighters, no injuries were reported. Eugene Springfield Fire is investigating the cause of the fire.