Eugene firework ban could have a big impact on charity firework sales

EUGENE, Ore. -- After city councilors voted to ban all fireworks in Eugene, some local non-profits are sharing their side of the story, unhappy with how this decision could impact business.
Aaron Taylor, the owner of Factory Fireworks Outlet, has sold fireworks throughout Eugene and Springfield since 1992. But it's more than just a sale: every penny goes towards Funz4Kidz.
"For the past 30 years, we've been using fireworks to raise funds for different non-profits. Schools, churches, feeding programs, youth camps, and missions," Taylor said.
Taylor said he's disappointed. With the ban, he predicts sales will be cut in half.
"It will hurt the non-profits in the area, let alone the families that just want to have a good time and celebrate safely with sparklers, smoke bombs, and some little fountains," Taylor said.
Last year, they were able to feed more than 20,000 in need and said they're going to fight to be able to feed the same number of people moving forward. But they said it will be tough with this ban.
"We will be setting up fireworks in incorporated cities around Eugene, such as Junction City. They don't need to be controlled by that, so we'll have a tent there. One in Harrisburg, Springfield, and maybe Coburg," Taylor said.
He said about a week ago they found out about the potential for the ban. While he said he isn't against a ban on fireworks in an area that makes sense -- where it would be unsafe to have any device -- he said a city-wide ban is too far.
"Our goal is to say, allow people to do safe and sane fireworks. The ones that cause trouble with the dogs and people with PTSD, and the ones that have a great fire danger, are the illegal ones," Taylor said.
Taylor also said he's planning on approaching the city council about possibly rescinding the order, along with a lot of other supporters. A big part of Monday's discussion was the trauma fireworks pose to veterans and animals as well as the fire danger they pose.
"It's the trauma our veterans are experiencing, anxiety our pets realize, and the fire danger to our homes," said councilor Matt Keating.
While councilor Mike Clark, who was one of two nay votes, argued that the kind that are dangerous are already illegal.
"It's where the trauma comes from. Everybody who talks about this talks about the loud noise. The only loud noises come from illegal fireworks," Clark said.
The ban will most likely go into effect in October.
KEZI wanted to know if the ban in Eugene would have a ripple effect on other nearby towns. A spokesperson in Springfield said so far, there's been no mention of a meeting discussing any sort of fireworks ban.